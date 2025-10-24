Your baby bump may be fueling infections – Dr Mujajati



PREGNANCY is often described as one of the most beautiful and transformative periods in a woman’s life, but according to Dr Aaron Mujajati, expectant mothers should also be aware of an often-overlooked health threat, the Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).





“Your baby bump may be fueling infections and not many women know this,” warned Dr Mujajati, highlighting how the physical and hormonal changes that support pregnancy also increase vulnerability to UTIs, especially between the 6th and 24th weeks.





He explained that as the uterus grows, it puts pressure on the bladder and the ureter (the tube that carry urine from the kidneys), which can slow the flow of urine.





At the same time he said, pregnancy hormones relax muscles in the urinary tract, making it easier for bacteria to multiply and harder for the body to flush them out.





“This combination of slowed urine flow and relaxed muscles creates the perfect environment for bacterial infections,” Dr Mujajati said.





According to him, UTIs during pregnancy aren’t just uncomfortable but can be dangerous if left untreated.





Infections that begin in the bladder can travel to the kidneys, potentially leading to fever, back pain, and in severe cases, complications for both mother and baby.





“Some women don’t even have symptoms which is why we routinely screen for UTIs during prenatal visits. It’s about early detection because prevention and prompt treatment are key,” Dr Mujajati said.





He stated that UTIs in pregnancy can often be prevented through simple but effective lifestyle habits, such as staying well-hydrated, urinating regularly and completely especially before and after sex, maintaining proper hygiene by wiping front to back and wearing loose, breathable cotton underwear to reduce moisture buildup.





“Something as simple as drinking enough water and not holding your urine can go a long way,” he said.



Dr Mujajati advised pregnant women to watch out for signs of a UTI, such as burning or pain during urination, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, frequent urges to urinate with little output, and lower abdominal discomfort.





He emphasised that early treatment with pregnancy-safe antibiotics is usually effective and prevents further complications.





“Understanding the risks and being proactive can help ensure a safer pregnancy for both mother and child,” added Dr Mujajati.



