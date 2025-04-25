Justin Bieber raised eyebrows on Thursday, April 24, after sharing a series of cryptic and emotional Instagram Stories, including a message that read, “ur bible can’t save you.”

The posts, which included commentary on religion and his relationship with his wife Hailey Bieber, quickly went viral and sparked concern among fans.

In one of the stories , the pop star wrote:

“The feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that God forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES.”

Bieber went on to reflect on recent criticism and personal struggles, writing:

“They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I’m really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like, ‘Damn, I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,’ but there’s other stuff I do I’m not proud of that God is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people.”

He also touched on his marriage, seemingly addressing rumors circulating about his relationship with Hailey Bieber:

“And honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame ’em.”

These statements follow recent concern about Bieber’s health and well-being after his appearance at Coachella earlier this month. Videos surfaced showing the singer smoking and dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” prompting mixed reactions from fans.

Additionally, Bieber was caught on video arguing with paparazzi outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs. In the clip obtained by TMZ, he expressed frustration, saying:

“You don’t care about people, only money… You don’t care about human beings.”