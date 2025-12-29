“Your boyfriend owes you nothing” — lady blasts fellow women (Watch Video)

A woman has sparked widespread debate online after stating that a boyfriend has no financial obligation to his partner.

She argued that a relationship should not be treated as a form of poverty relief or financial support system.

According to her, dating someone does not automatically entitle a person to money or material benefits.

She emphasized that simply holding the title of “girlfriend” does not mean a man owes his partner everything.

In her view, many relationship conflicts arise when affection is confused with entitlement.

She maintained that expectations often become unrealistic when financial demands replace genuine connection.

She concluded by saying that marriage itself is not guaranteed, urging people to rethink financial expectations in dating relationships.