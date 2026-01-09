YOUR CONDUCT AT HOME SAYS EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU – the case of politics in Choma- Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes::::



YOUR CONDUCT AT HOME SAYS EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU – the case of politics in Choma.



————————————-



We have been told that the president is out in Choma.



We hear that he is staying at a recently highly mechanised farm there.



There he is resting so we hear. Taking a break from the daily routines of trekking between his private residence in Chalala of Lusaka and State House.





Some people exerted pressure on his team to show what he is doing in Choma. And we saw what appeared like old pictures emerging from the toll plaza of Choma.



Could it be that the president visited the toll plaza twice in two years?



That would be strange in terms of prioritising presidential visits given the nationwide pressures for his team to take him to visit the same facility he visited just about a year earlier.





Even at Mopani, where the president danced, smiled and threw flying kisses when handing it over to those foreigners for free, he hasn’t been back there.



What would be so special about the toll plaza in Choma?





But the politics – oh no!



In what appeared like his first public appearance in Choma, he and his MPs addressed a rally in there.



With all the issues Zambia is currently going through – with all the issues Southern Province is going through – with all the issues Choma is going through, that public rally would spiral into name calling, regionalism and self confessed individuals divulging how they were transporting money.





They are “Hynas” they called their political competitors – one minister, it is said; would even become specific regarding who was being referred to.



“It is Brian Mundubile, it Makebi Zulu” he was heard clarifying.



The question is why brand your colleagues as hynas?





Choma has many challenges. People have no adequate market place, they are selling their merchandise on the unsafe rail line.



Instead of speaking to solutions needed by the people, how can you start calling innocent people as hyenas? That is not hood. that was truly low.





Isn’t that hatred for your fellow citizens – if anything of that nature was said to you, would it be long before we hear the claim that they hate you because of where you come from?



To be fair, Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu also have where they come from. Could it be that they are hated because of where they come from? I ask because I find no discernable reason why they should be branded as hyenas.





Wasn’t this bad enough? Oh no!



Give me one million votes – if I dont win elections you will suffer I suppose.



Uhh! But those people are already suffering aren’t they?



You people now are able to travel freely to Lusaka, no one beats you up. In the past, you could not enter InterCity before your bus was identified that this bus is from Choma. And you’d be beaten up.





But now, whoever beats you up I arrest him. This was truly way below those indoctrination bad standards.



It is said that last time they were told that “you people were not allowed to go to Lusaka, they were shappening pangas for you on Cairo road.” Are all these things true?



What is really the issue? Like someone told me some good years back “just be honest 🙂.” If you what I told.





If this really is true, and did ever happen, then I’d blame the people of Lusaka – the Soli and Lenje speaking people must be very bad toward to Tonga and Ila speaking people of Southern Province.



Their respective chiefs should consider sitting down to resolve the differences of their people.





This rhetoric is tiresome.



We hear one MP even self-confessed how they were illegally transporting money before they lost power. Was this said in the presence of the president, home affairs minister and the police? If so, what have they done about this volunteer of criminal information?



No arrest, no call out; nothing!



The fight against corruption continues. It remains for citizens to consider what this fight is about.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK09.01.2026