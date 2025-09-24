OPEN LETTER TO EMMANUEL MWAMBA



By the Editor | Reported by Aibuh News Connect | September 23, 2025 | Lusaka, Zambia





YOUR FALSEHOODS EXPOSED: A LESSON IN STRATEGY FOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA



Dear Emmanuel Mwamba,



I’ve read your toxic and vile post, and it’s clear you’re not interested in facts or the reality of strategic governance. Your piece is a pathetic attempt to smear a President who is actually working, using the same old propaganda handbook your faction has always used. Since you seem confused, allow me to school you on the facts and debunk your falsehoods point by point.





1. ON “SHUNNING” THE UNGA: YOUR HYPOCRISY IS SHOWING



You and your ilk spent years screaming that President Hichilema was “traveling too much” and “wasting money.” Now that he demonstrates prudent leadership by delegating the UNGA to his highly capable Foreign Minister, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, you call it “shunning.” You can’t have it both ways.





This is not shunning; it is strategic delegation. The initial, high-profile travels were necessary to personally rebuild our international reputation, secure the IMF deal you lamentably failed to achieve, and champion our debt restructuring. Those missions were a resounding success. Now, we are in the implementation phase. The UNGA is largely a ceremonial talking shop.

Zambia’s interests are robustly represented by our permanent mission and our Minister. The President’s time is better spent overseeing the actual work here at home—managing the economic recovery and ensuring these international deals benefit Zambians. Your flip-flopping proves your criticism is not based on principle, but on a desperate need to oppose everything.





2. ON HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES: THE UN ITSELF PROVES YOU ARE A LIAR



Your most malicious lie is that President Hichilema is “being cited by the UN for human rights abuses.” This is a complete and utter falsehood. In fact, the United Nations Country Team in Zambia has explicitly stated that your claim is inaccurate. They confirmed that Zambia has NOT been sanctioned or cited for abuses by the UN Human Rights Council.





You are citing the very institution that has publicly dismissed the lies you are peddling. Your post is not just wrong; it is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public with information you know to be false. That is the height of intellectual







3. ON DESTROYING DEMOCRACY: YOU’RE PROJECTING YOUR OWN HISTORY



You accuse HH of “destroying democratic institutions” while supporting a party that oversaw the brutalization of opponents, the curtailment of media freedom, and the weaponization of state institutions. President Hichilema is the one who has opened up the democratic space. We have a vibrant and critical opposition (which you are part of), a free press that holds power to account daily, and an independent judiciary that rules against the government regularly. Your definition of a “tin-pot dictator” seems to be a leader who allows you to freely spread lies without throwing you in jail—something your previous leaders famously failed to do.





4. ON CORRUPTION: THE AUDACITY TAKES MY BREATH AWAY



For you to accuse anyone of “corruption, stealing, and plunder” is the most ironic thing I have read all year. This administration is cleaning up the catastrophic plunder of the past. It is pursuing stolen assets and reinstating the rule of law to ensure that the looting of national resources never happens again. Your sudden, feigned concern about corruption is a transparent attempt to deflect from your own record.





5. THE REAL STRATEGY YOU FAIL TO COMPREHEND



President Hichilema is a strategist. His approach is phased:



PHASE 1 (CRISIS & ADVOCACY):

Personally lead the charge to rescue Zambia from bankruptcy and global isolation. Result: Success.





PHASE 2 (DELEGATION & IMPLEMENTATION):

Empower a competent team to handle multilateral forums while he focuses on domestic governance and high-stakes bilateral deals. Result: Ongoing success with projects like the Lobito Corridor and Mingomba Mine.





You mistake a lack of theatrical performance for a lack of engagement. The President doesn’t need to be on every international stage for a photo op; he is busy behind the scenes securing deals that actually put food on the tables of Zambians.





Your entire argument is a classic propaganda tactic: when you have no substantive policy to criticize, you resort to personal smears, hypocrisy, and outright lies. You are not a critic; you are a propagandist.





The President is working. The results are clear. Maybe instead of plotting useless trips to New York, you should come stay here and learn what actual governance looks like, instead of being an economic refugee in foreign lands.





Shame on you, Emmanuel. You can do better, especially in matters of diplomacy where you have been privileged to serve, but instead, you are abusing experience for propaganda.



