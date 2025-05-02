YOUR LABOUR IS NOT IN VAIN



…SP Lusaka Youth Secretary Hails Workers on Labour Day



Lusaka… Thursday May 1, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) Lusaka Province Youth Secretary Bartholomew Phiri has hailed Zambia’s workers, describing them as the true backbone of the country’s economy and vowing continued support from his party in the struggle for a more equitable society.



In a statement, Phiri said workers across all sectors — from fields and factories to offices and hospitals — form the foundation upon which Zambia stands, yet too often their sacrifices go unnoticed.



“We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you,” said Mr Phiri.



“As a youth leader in the Socialist Party, I believe that every worker deserves fair wages, safe working conditions, and dignity. We will continue to advocate for policies that benefit the working class, not just the privileged few.”



He emphasised the importance of solidarity and learning from workers’ struggles, especially among the youth who, he said, must step up and champion the rights of the working class if Zambia is to have a just and fair future.



Mr Phiri also praised Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe, crediting him as a tireless defender of workers’ rights and a beacon of social justice.



“Dr M’membe’s leadership reminds us that a better future is possible — one where workers are valued and respected,” Phiri said.



“His vision for a Zambia that upholds the dignity of labour inspires us to keep pushing forward.”



Calling for an end to the stigmatisation of workers as “lazy,” Phiri underscored the role of labour in nation-building and urged all Zambians to celebrate the contributions of workers not just on Labour Day, but every day.



“Your labour is not in vain,” he said. “We see your efforts, and we will continue to fight for a better future for all.”



Mr Phiri concluded his message with a rallying call for unity, urging Zambians to remain steadfast in the pursuit of social justice and equality.



“Let’s honour the contributions of workers across Zambia and continue to strive for a society that rewards hard work. Happy Labour Day!”