YOUTH ACTIVIST URGES PF MEMBERS AND ZAMBIANS TO SUPPORT MAKEBI ZULU FOR PF PRESIDENCY

YOUTH ACTIVIST URGES PF MEMBERS AND ZAMBIANS TO SUPPORT MZ FOR PF PRESIDENCY





Copperbelt… Monday November 10, 2025



Copperbelt youth activist Ian Sinkala has called on all members of the Patriotic Front (PF) and well-meaning Zambians to rally behind Mr. Makebi Zulu as the next President of the PF and potential Republican President of Zambia.





Mr. Sinkala said Mr. Zulu has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, integrity, and commitment to national development, traits that are essential for steering the country forward.





“Mr. Makebi Zulu represents a new generation of leadership visionary, principled, and dedicated to the progress of our nation. He has the capacity, intellect, and passion to unite the Patriotic Front and to offer meaningful solutions to the challenges facing Zambia,” Mr. Sinkala stated.





He further urged PF members to put aside differences and focus on rebuilding the party under strong and credible leadership.



“It is time for the PF to embrace youthful, energetic, and forward-looking leadership. Mr. Zulu embodies the values and direction the party needs to regain public confidence and effectively serve the people of Zambia,” he added.





Mr. Sinkala appealed to all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to recognize and support capable leaders like Mr. Zulu who have the nation’s best interests at heart.





“Zambia deserves a leader who listens, who acts, and who inspires hope. Mr. Makebi Zulu is that leader,” Mr. Sinkala concluded.