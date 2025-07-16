YOUTH EMPOWERMENT ON THE MOVE: NALOLO RECEIVES 12 MOTORBIKES



BY: Wagon Media Team

Nalolo | July 15, 2025



In a bid to boost youth entrepreneurship and local transport services, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts has delivered 12 motorbikes to Nalolo District under the government’s youth empowerment programme.





The motorbikes, distributed across all 12 Wards of Nalolo Constituency, are part of a loan-based initiative aimed at helping young people establish small transport businesses and generate income.





The beneficiaries will repay the motorbikes with a fixed interest, ensuring sustainability of the programme for future empowerment cycles.





This initiative is expected to improve mobility, enhance delivery of goods and services, and stimulate local economic growth across Nalolo.





Government remains committed to equipping youths with practical tools for development and self-reliance.

CREDIT: NTC



WAGON MEDIA TEAM