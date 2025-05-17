YOUTH MINISTER URGES RESPONSIBLE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA



MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has reiterated that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act was enacted in good faith to promote responsible use of digital platforms and protect citizens from abuse.





Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Nkandu emphasized that while the law is often associated with controlling social media, its intent is to safeguard the public and promote productive use of digital tools, especially among the youth.





“Social media can be used to develop talent, educate others, and even generate income. It’s a tool that, when used properly, can transform lives, Mr Nkandu said.



He, however, warned against the misuse of social media to insult or defame others, urging young people to engage online with knowledge, integrity, and respect.





“Cyberspace was created to be used in good faith. I appeal to the youth to avoid using these platforms to malign innocent people and instead focus on building themselves and their communities,” he added.





ZANIS reports that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, introduced in April this year, empowers authorities to intercept and monitor electronic communications in a bid to curb online fraud, child pornography, and the spread of disinformation.





Violations under the Act carry penalties ranging from five to 15 years in prison, depending on the offence.