YOUTHS URGED TO SEIZE VOTER REGISTRATION OPPORTUNITY AND VOTE FOR CHANGE





Lusaka… Wednesday August 20, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) National Youth Deputy Spokesperson has called on young people across Zambia to take advantage of the upcoming mass voter registration exercise set to begin on 13th October 2025, which aims to capture over 3.5 million new voters.





Speaking on UNZA Radio, Sconel Lusambo urged the youth not to remain passive but to play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future.





He emphasized that the UPND government has failed the Zambian people through unfulfilled promises, persistent load shedding, and the collapse of the health sector.





These failures, he stressed, have continued to harm ordinary citizens while the ruling elite remain insulated from the suffering.





Mr. Lusambo charged that the UPND has proven clueless and incompetent in addressing national challenges, and the 2026 elections present a golden opportunity for the people of Zambia–especially the youth–to demand accountability.





“This government promised so much but has delivered nothing. The time has come to register in numbers and vote them out,” he said.





“The message is clear; voter registration is not just a process–it is a tool for liberation. Every young person must recognize the power of their vote in bringing about a government that prioritizes the needs of the people over empty rhetoric.”