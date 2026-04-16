YouTube suspends pro-Iran channel posting lego-style clips mocking Donald Trump

YouTube has removed a channel linked to a pro-Iran group producing viral Lego-style AI videos mocking Donald Trump, citing violations of its platform policies.

The channel, operated by a group known as Explosive Media, was taken down on March 27 for breaching rules on spam, deceptive practices and scams, according to a YouTube spokesperson.

Explosive Media, which describes itself as independent but is widely suspected of links to Iran, gained significant attention during the ongoing US-Iran conflict for its satirical animations that attracted millions of views online.

In response to the suspension, the group criticised the platform, writing on X: “Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?” Despite the removal, the group continues to distribute its content on other platforms, including X and Telegram. Its presence on Instagram has also faced restrictions, though alternative accounts remain active.

The videos typically portray Trump as a cartoonish figure with exaggerated features, often placing him in satirical or humiliating scenarios. One widely shared clip referenced the phrase “Trump always chickens out,” depicting a fictionalised version of events involving global leaders and military conflict.

Analysts say such content reflects a growing trend of using stylised, meme-driven animations as a form of information warfare, sometimes described as the “Legofication” of propaganda.

The English-language focus of the videos suggests they are aimed at international audiences, particularly given that platforms like X are restricted within Iran. At the same time, reports of limited internet access inside the country have raised further questions about how such content is produced and distributed.

Explosive Media has denied any ties to the Iranian government, dismissing the claims as “media distortion,” even as scrutiny around its activities continues.