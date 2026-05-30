You’ve been ignoring our calls, marketers unleash frustration on Tonse Alliance Kabwe Central candidate

You’ve been ignoring our calls, marketers unleash frustration on NRPUP Kabwe Central candidate

NRPUP Kabwe Central aspirant Patrick Chishala’s Green Market rally exploded into a full-blown ambush on Thursday.

Furious traders hijacked his mic and unleashed years of pent-up frustration over what they called political “underepresentation”.

Sellers accused Chishala, immediate past Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwe mayor, and other Kabwe leaders – ruling party and opposition alike – of abandoning them soon after the 2021 elections.

“You only resurface during campaigns. We cannot separate leaders from the ruling and opposition, you are all to blame for our suffering,” a female market representative loudly charged on megaphone.

“You have been ignoring our calls and avoiding us when we visit your offices to submit our challenges. You have literally failed to resolve our problems,” she declared.

The traders said the door was shut until aspirants brought concrete, funded plans – not empty promises.

They also slammed leaders for failing to upgrade Kabwe’s main market into a modern facility befitting a provincial headquarters and a city in waiting.

Chishala responded by pledging to work closely with traders to create a conducive trading environment.

The market ambush was not the only blow.

On Friday morning, Chishala’s team suffered another setback when known UPND cadres allegedly launched a violent attack on his security detail, injuring personal bodyguard Danny Nkhoma at his Katondo compound residence.

Chishala confirmed the attack and slammed police inaction.

“This is serious now. We reported the matter at Chowa Police Station and wait for action. We will not allow this political violence by the UPND and its cadres to continue. Our security detail is well trained to fight back if this violence goes unabated. We have intelligence reports on who is sponsoring the violence against us,” he fumed.

NRPUP Kabwe mayoral candidate Wilson Pondamali joined the counter-attack, warning UPND to keep its “confusion” off their campaign trail. “We have all the information on who is sending these thugs to harm us. We shall soon expose them,” he vowed.

The Kabwe Central contest is a 5-horse fight: Bwalya Chilufya Independent, Dorothy Yaluma Citizens First, Donald Mwenda Independent, Patrick Chishala NURPUP, and Chrizoster Halwiindi Phiri UPND.

©️ TV Yatu | Thandizo Banda | May 30, 2026.