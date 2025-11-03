Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni congratulates Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election as President of Tanzania





His Party the National Resistance Movement – NRM shared……



I congratulate Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Party on her re-election as President of Tanzania.





This victory reflects the confidence that the people of Tanzania have in her leadership and vision.





Uganda and Tanzania share historic bonds of friendship and cooperation. I look forward to working with President Samia to further strengthen our partnership in trade, infrastructure, and regional integration for the peace and prosperity of our people. -H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni