Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin, Speaks On How God Fought Her Battles

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has spoken on how God has been fighting her battles since childhood.

She said this in a video she shared on her husband’s verified Facebook account on Sunday.

The actress said that God came through for her during delivery when it seems difficult and that she and her baby came out alive.

She said, “I don’t know where to start from; God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people but God loves me so much.

“I don’t know if he loves people like he loves me. He has continued to fight my battles. I am a special child; from my childhood, my youth, till I gave birth to all my kids even till this last baby.

“I have experienced a lot of things in this life. I actually started experiencing it at my tender age. One thing is consistent in my life; it’s God’s love.

“Even when it looks like the trouble around me will swallow me whole, somehow, I pull through, somehow, I get to the top.

“I put to bed when it seems as if it won’t happen. That is God, he came through for me. Jesus made sure that I am fine. And then I came home with my baby. I came out and my baby came out.

“So many people have died from this and I am here.”

Credit: Facebook | Yul Edochie