YUSUF DODIA TELLS BANK OF ZAMBIA TO BE SERIOUS ON SECURITY FEATURES OF NEW BANKNOTES





By Chamuka Shalubala



Financial Analyst Yusuf Dodia is urging the bank of Zambia to urgently review and enhance the security features of the new banknotes.





Mr. Dodia is concerned about the widespread cases of counterfeit currency which are being reported, barely a year after the introduction of the new notes.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Dodia notes that unlike the older notes, the new banknotes do not have enough advanced security elements, making it easy for counterfeiters to replicate the currency.





He has further cautioned that rural areas are likely to be the biggest victims, as such communities often lack the technology and equipment needed to detect fake notes.





Mr. Dodia is therefore calling on the central bank to review and enhance the security features of the banknotes to safeguard public confidence in the national currency and protect vulnerable communities from financial losses.



PHOENIX NEWS