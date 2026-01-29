ZACA CONCERNED WITH FAST DEPLETION OF ZESCO UNITS



THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has expressed concern with the rate at which Zesco Units are depleting.





ZACA Executive Secretary, Juba Sakala, says many consumers have complained that their electricity units are running out too quickly, with some reporting usage of up to 17 units per day, a situation he describes as unsustainable.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Sakala acknowledges that tariff adjustments were implemented but stressed that the pricing structure should not place an excessive burden on ordinary Zambians.





He has further called on ZESCO to regularly issue clear updates explaining how electricity units are consumed and calculated.





Meanwhile, Mr. Sakala has appealed to ZESCO not to effect any further upward tariff adjustments, noting that the current electricity costs are worsening the already high cost of living.



