ZACC Twitter Account Hacked…Hacker Gives Update On Why Wicknell Wont Be Arrested

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has alerted the public that its X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked.

Interestingly, this comes as ZACC is investigating Mike Chimombe, Wicknell Chivayo, and Moses Mpofu on theft of trust property, fraud, and money laundering.

In a statement released Saturday evening, ZACC informed the public that its X account had been breached. The commission stated that the last official post was made on Thursday evening and that efforts are underway to regain control of the account. ZACC urged the public to disregard any communications posted on the @ZACConline X handle until further notice.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to inform the public and all key stakeholders of a security breach on the @ZACConline X account. The Commission is currently not in control of the account. The last official post was made on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 18:25. Efforts to recover the account are underway. The public and all key stakeholder are urged to disregard any communications that may be posted on the @ZACConline X account, until further notice. The Commission reaffirms its commitment to eradicate the scourge of corruption and ensure the national development aspirations are attained within set timelines,” the statement reads.

The ZACC Twitter Account alleged hacker, who uses the username @MhepoYeNyika, claims to be a senior ZACC employee.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, Ndini @MhepoYeNyika, a senior ZACC employee. It is my sworn duty to stand for truth and justice and to reveal to the public the deplorable level of corruption that has plagued our country,” the hacker said in their first post after gaining control of the ZACC X account.

In a series of posts on X, the hacker expressed frustration with ZACC’s perceived reluctance to arrest and charge Wicknell Chivayo, despite having evidence of his alleged crimes.

“I can no longer stay silent while our nation is destroyed by corruption at the highest levels. Instead of arresting and charging #Chivayo for his serious crimes, we are pressured to focus on distractions; kuitiswa #zvembudzi, while we have the evidence to nail the true kingpin,” the hacker added.