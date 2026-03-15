🇿🇲 BRIEFING | ZAF Begins Selling Poultry From Agricultural Programme



The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has begun supplying chickens to both the public and its personnel as part of its expanding agricultural programme aimed at strengthening food security.





The initiative was officially launched at ZAF Headquarters by Air Force Commander Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, who said the project follows a directive from President Hakainde Hichilema, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, encouraging defence wings to actively participate in agriculture and contribute to the national food basket.





Lt Gen Nyoni noted that Air Force personnel have responded positively to the directive by expanding production across several areas including crop farming, fish farming, beef production and poultry.





To encourage participation in the programme, the Air Force Commander distributed free chickens to some personnel as a morale booster and recognition of their contribution to the agricultural initiative.





He said the poultry project is expected to improve household food security among personnel and their families, while also allowing service members to purchase chickens on flexible terms before surplus production is released onto the wider market.





Lt Gen Nyoni also commended personnel for supporting agricultural programmes within the Defence Force, adding that such initiatives contribute both to staff welfare and national food security.





The poultry distribution follows a similar initiative during the ZAF Expo in Ndola, where the Air Force partnered with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to release mealie meal onto the market as part of efforts to support food availability.





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📷: The Zambia Air Force



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