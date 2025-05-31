ZAF LAUNCHES FIRST SUPERMARKET TO BOOST WELFARE, SUPPORT FAMILIES, AND DRIVE MORALE



Ministry of Defense shares…



Yesterday, the Minister of Defence Mr Ambrose Lufuma officially opened the Air Force Supermarket and Bakery at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Lusaka Base.





The investment is planned to be the first of many supermarkets to be opened in various ZAF bases across the country.





Mr. Lufuma commended ZAF Commander Lt Gen Oscar Nyoni and Command for the innovative idea which aligns with government vision to make the life of Zambians easier.





And Lt Gen Nyoni said the opening of the Air Force Supermarket is aimed at bringing goods closer to personnel and families and boost morale and the rank and file of the Air Force.





Meanwhile, ZAF Lusaka Station Commander Colonel Joseph Phiri thanked Command for revamping the Supermarket which was dilapidated for many years.





Col Phiri said many developments have taken place at ZAF Lusaka Base which is helping in improving the welfare of personnel.