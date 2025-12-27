ZAF RECORDS ZERO AUDIT QUERIES AS GOVERNMENT COMMENDS FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE





Lusaka-27th December, 2025



By Valentina Daka



Government has commended the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) for demonstrating high levels of accountability and financial prudence after the institution recorded zero audit queries in the 2024 Auditor General’s Report.





The commendation was made by Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma, who was Guest of Honour at the Zambia Air Force Annual Ball held in Lusaka last evening.





“Government takes pride in the Zambia Air Force’s exemplary record in financial management, particularly the achievement of recording zero audit queries in the 2024 Auditor General’s Report,” Mr Lufuma said.





He praised the ZAF command for upholding strict financial discipline and prudent use of public resources, urging the institution to remain vigilant and consistent in managing public funds.





The Defence Minister further reaffirmed Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of defence force personnel and their families, noting that the wellbeing of service members remains a key priority for the administration.





Meanwhile, Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni thanked Government for creating an enabling environment that allows the Air Force to effectively execute its mandate and reaffirmed ZAF’s commitment to serving the nation.





Lt. Gen. Nyoni said the Zambia Air Force remains dedicated to carrying out duties assigned by the Republican President, safeguarding the country’s airspace and developing effective leadership within the service.





The Air Force Commander also disclosed that ZAF will continue to participate in economic activities that contribute to national development, while maintaining high levels of professionalism and discipline.





Lt. Gen. Nyoni emphasised that the Zambia Air Force will not engage in partisan politics, reaffirming the institution’s loyalty to the Constitution and the Government of the day.





He further acknowledged Government’s continued support towards strengthening operational structures within the service.



CIC PRESS TEAM