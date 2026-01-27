ZAM ENDS ‘BEGGING BOWL’ CULTURE AT MUSICIANS FUNERALS



The National Executive Committee of the Zambia Association of Musicians – ZAM is hereby announcing a significant transformation in the Association’s welfare policy. Effective immediately, ZAM is transitioning from a traditional, reactive contribution model to a proactive, insurance-backed social protection framework.





1. Cessation of “Begging Bowl” Contributions.



In line with our goal of restoring respect and dignity to the music industry, ZAM will no longer facilitate funeral contributions (commonly known as “begging bowls”) for members or non-members. We have observed the financial pressure and public embarrassment that these unplanned collections bring to bereaved families and the industry at large.





This practice is hereby replaced by structured, professional insurance policies.



2. Automatic Membership Cover (The Best Life Policy)



We urge all musicians to formalize their status by paying their yearly subscription fees. To provide immediate value, your membership now comes with an automatic funeral insurance cover underwritten by Best Life Insurance.





An automatic K5,000 funeral cover upon payment of annual ZAM subscription fees.



Members have the flexibility to “Top-Up” their cover directly with Best Life for higher tiers:

Ruby Plan: Benefit of K10,000.

Emerald Plan: Benefit of K15,000.





Certain tiers also include Hospital Cash Protection (K1,500/year), ensuring support if an artist is hospitalized and unable to work.





3. Supplementary Comprehensive Cover (The FSG MoU)



Recognizing that a dignified send-off often requires more than financial cash, the Executive has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FSG Zambia. We strongly recommend all members sign up for this supplementary policy to cushion the impact of bereavement.





FSG policies typically go beyond cash to provide professional services, including:



1. Provision of quality caskets/coffins.



2. Professional mortuary services and body collection.



3. Hearse services and transport for mourners.



4. Funeral logistics (tents, chairs, and programs).





By planning today, members ensure their loved ones are not burdened with high logistics costs during a time of grief.





This decision is not intended to discourage the spirit of “Ubuntu” or helping one another. Help can still be rendered in an individual capacity as colleagues.





However, as an Association, we are moving away from the “begging bowl” life that reduces the status of our artists.





Death is inevitable. Planning for it is not just a financial decision; it is an act of responsibility toward those we love and a commitment to the dignity of the Zambian music industry.





We reiterate our call to all musicians to utilize the MoUs and policies we have secured. Let us embrace the future of a professional, self-sustaining, and respected creative sector.



Edmond Mbanga Miti

Publicity Secretary/Spokesperson.

