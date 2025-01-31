ZAM PRESIDENT LECTURES YO-MAPS



The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) has described as unfortunate remarks made by artist Elton Mulenga, alias Yo-Maps, who demeaned his colleagues in the sector during a recent live video on his Facebook page.





Mulenga suggested that he contributed the most resources during the funeral of Wesley Chibambo, widely known as Dandy Crazy.



He further complained that most Zambian artists are broke and backbiters, mocking that even so, they were all feeding on the food he contributed during Chibambo’s funeral.





But speaking in an interview with Byta FM News, ZAM President Davison Munsanda said the utterances by Mulenga were unwarranted, a misplacement of words, and disrespectful to the deceased and his family.



Munsanda stated that the remarks have hurt a lot of artists in the sector, who even up to now have continued to make contributions towards Chibambo’s funeral.





He said that while it was gratifying to see Mulenga make contributions directly to Chibambo’s family, artists and many other partners worked together to ensure that even the funerals of three others who perished in the accident with Dandy Crazy had resources.



Munsanda added that given the time that the funerals occurred, well-wishers sacrificed their money even amid responsibilities such as school fees to ensure they eased the burden on bereaved families.





He said that even with the competitive nature of the music sector, no artist should feel superior over others, stating that ZAM will have an engagement with Mulenga to offer counsel.



He further urged musicians to engage professional public relations teams to ensure their image is managed, with the association also continuing with countrywide workshops on how artists must conduct themselves.





Meanwhile, Munsanda said a report will be compiled by ZAM once contributions are concluded to ascertain the cooperative effort of many people and institutions who came together for the funeral.