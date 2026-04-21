By CIC Investigations.

ZAMBEZI CENTRAL ANNOUNCEMENT CAUSES ANGER AMONG LUNDA Empire AS THEY NOW DRAG THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT AND VOWING TO VOTE FOR BRIAN MUNDUBILE INSTEAD.



In a highly secured and carefully membership selected WhatsApp Lunda group which CIC is part of thanks to Lunda Empire admin who added us there discussions are hot. For the starters there is no relationship between Lundas of Mwinilunga and Lundas of Zambezi but here in the group they have dragged all Lundas across the province not to vote for UPND for awarding Zambezi Central to Luvales.

This is the tribal narrative that is championed by the chief Himself Senior Chief Inshindi who calls Luvales as foreigners in Zambezi and now listen to this audio. We promised you all plans will always be exposed.

Zambezi Central was created to create peace however to Lundas it has unleashed chaos. Listen for yourselves translations have been included. But don’t worry even in 2021 Chief Inshindi promised ECL that he will deliver the province to PF and lost terribly however the court judgement in 2020 which stipulated that Zambezi is separated by the river on the basis of tribe was never respected because Luvales do not recognize it for it was given through political help.

They say Zambezi is both sides the ceremony is celebrated both sides for generations therefore Lundas corrupting court judges to get a judgement doesn’t change anything. From there it’s been trouble in Zambezi between two rival chiefs with 2023 erupting into full blown traditional combat houses being burnt and spears flying around.