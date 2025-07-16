Zambezi East MP, Brian Kambita, needed to read Standing Orders Section 23 of 202

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Zambezi East MP, Brian Kambita, needed to read Standing Orders Section 23 of 2025
Failure to Attend Sittings
(1) If, during a Session, a Member is absent for four or more
consecutive Sittings of the Assembly without permission, in writing, from the Government Chief Whip or the Speaker, the matter shall stand referred to the Committee on Privileges and Absences for
hearing and determination.
(2) If the Committee finds that the Member has offered a satisfactory
explanation for the Member’s absence from the Sittings of the Assembly, there shall be no further proceedings on the matter.
(3) If the Committee finds that the Member has not offered a satisfactory
explanationfor the Member’s absence from the Sittings of the Assembly, the Committee shall, through the Speaker, report to the House
recommending appropriate action to be taken against the Member.
(4) A Member who is found guilty of absenteeism shall be suspended as
follows:
a. seven days for a first offender;
b) fourteen days for a second offender;, and
c) thirty days for a third and subsequent offender.