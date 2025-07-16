Zambezi East MP, Brian Kambita, needed to read Standing Orders Section 23 of 202

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Zambezi East MP, Brian Kambita, needed to read Standing Orders Section 23 of 2025





Failure to Attend Sittings



(1) If, during a Session, a Member is absent for four or more

consecutive Sittings of the Assembly without permission, in writing, from the Government Chief Whip or the Speaker, the matter shall stand referred to the Committee on Privileges and Absences for

hearing and determination.





(2) If the Committee finds that the Member has offered a satisfactory

explanation for the Member’s absence from the Sittings of the Assembly, there shall be no further proceedings on the matter.





(3) If the Committee finds that the Member has not offered a satisfactory

explanationfor the Member’s absence from the Sittings of the Assembly, the Committee shall, through the Speaker, report to the House



recommending appropriate action to be taken against the Member.



(4) A Member who is found guilty of absenteeism shall be suspended as

follows:

a. seven days for a first offender;

b) fourteen days for a second offender;, and

c) thirty days for a third and subsequent offender.