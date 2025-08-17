ZAMBIA A DARK NATION FOR ALMOST TWO STRAIGHT YEARS- LOADSHEDDING MUST COME TO AN END





Zambia can’t normalize loadshedding in the 21st century.



Zambians and businesses have endured the worst power supply in the nation’s history. It is almost two years of national darkness.





It is highly unacceptable that a nation at 61 years old can take the people for granted for such a long time, the people’s endurance has been stretched way too far.





It is highly immoral for Zambia to continue exporting electricity to the neighboring countries while suffocating citizens, small and medium scale farmers, entrepreneurs and industries.





Zambia needs electricity of a minimum 16 to 18 hours daily of predictable schedules. That is not a favor the people are asking for.





Francis Chipili

Executive Director – ZIGCLAP