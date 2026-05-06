ZAMBIA ABALZE CLERGY MOVEMENT ENDORSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR 2026



The Zambia Ablaze Clergy Movement has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Movement Chairperson Bishop Paul Kafinya said the decision is based on President Hichilema’s proven track record and clear results.



Bishop Kafinya noted that the President offers more than just policies, emphasising his stability and character, and urged the nation not to gamble with progress on unproven promises.





“When a leader is delivering results, the wise choice is to keep moving forward together,” Bishop Kafinya said.



He described President Hichilema as a tested leader with a deep understanding of business and economics, which has contributed to Zambia’s economic progress and stability.





Bishop Kafinya said the President has supported farmers through policies aimed at revitalising the agriculture sector.





The endorsement adds to growing support from religious leaders across the country who have publicly backed the President’s re-election bid.





The Zambia Ablaze Clergy Movement brings together church leaders from various denominations committed to national development and spiritual guidance.