Zambia Air Force has launched probe after vehicle passes accid£nt scene without assisting





ZAMBIA AIR FORCE

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



14 MAY 2025



ZAF COMMAND STATEMENT ON GREAT EAST ROAD TRAFFIC INCIDENT



1. The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Command has noted with concern a video that has been circulated on social media, where a ZAF vehicle with personnel on board, was seen passing an accident scene without rendering assistance. This occurrence relates to an incident that occurred on 13 May 2025 along Great East Road near Arcades Shopping Mall, in which an unidentified man was tragically involved in a hit-and-run road traffic accident.





2. We wish to acknowledge this incident and state that the behaviour exhibited does not reflect the values of the Zambia Air Force and the Nation at large. What transpired is deeply regrettable and inconsistent with the values of humanity, and our motto – defend and support. The Zambia Air Force stands for duty, compassion and service to the nation. As military men, we have sworn an oath to protect and serve, not just in times of war but in all circumstances where human life is at stake. The behaviour exhibited in the video not only betrays that solemn duty, but tarnishes the image and reputation of ZAF.





3. We are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves and have since launched an internal inquiry to fully understand the prevailing circumstances and take appropriate action on the personnel seen driving past the incident without stopping to render assistance. This unfortunate occurrence must never happen again.





4. The ZAF Commander sends heartfelt sympathies to the victim and his family during this difficult time. No human life should ever be treated with disregard. The dignity and sanctity of life must remain paramount at all times. To the Zambian people, we hear your concerns and understand your dismay. We wish to assure you that we remain committed to upholding the standards you expect from your Air Force.





Issued by:

Col MUTALE KASOMA

Director Public Relations & Foreign Liaison