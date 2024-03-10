ZAMBIA AIR FORCE TO HOST 2025 AFRICAN AIR CHIEFS SYMPOSIUM

Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has been chosen as chair and host of the 2025 African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS) by the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) scheduled to take place in February next year. This is according to resolutions made at the just ended 2024 African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS) that was hosted in Tunis, Tunisia, from 26 February to 01 March 2024, marking the Thirteenth iteration and the Ninth anniversary of the Association.

The Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, was represented by the Deputy Air Force Commander and Chief of Air Staff, Maj Gen Arthur Kalaluka. The delegation, including Col Wingstone Nyika, Maj Marksum Njilika, Maj Patricia Kamwanga, and Air Force Warrant Officer, WOI Festus Mwelwa, played a crucial role in the discussions and engagements during the symposium.

The responsibility to host the prestigious event will include leading Working Groups by the Liaison Officers (LO), Women Peace & Security (WPS), and Senior Enlisted Leaders (SEL). The nod to host one of Africa’s biggest Air Force Symposiums showcases Zambia and ZAF’s commitment to fostering collaboration in matters of global Air Warfare, peace and security.

Meanwhile several speakers at the opening ceremonies stressed the need for participation, innovation and deliberation. They called for improved relations within and among the continent’s Air Forces, while showing respect for differences as well as education for all of the Air Forces’ personnel as a top priority.

About 270 people from 37 African nations attended, including 27 of 30 Association members.

The theme of the Symposium, “Pan-African Education and Training Opportunities,” guided discussions on critical topics.The agenda also included the roadmap to operationalizing AAAF, leadership roles, membership contributions rollout plan, WPS inclusion, SICOFAA participation, foundational documents, and the unveiling of the new AAAF logo.

Leaders at the Symposium further discussed how increased mobility and strategic partnerships can help restore peace to some of the continent’s most troubled regions.

Key topics included opportunities for increased partnerships, peacekeeping, recognizing the inherent value of enlisted personnel and providing more resources to female recruits by African militaries.

Key speakers included Imed Memmich, Tunisia’s Minister of Defence; Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hajem, Chief of Staff of the Tunisian Air Force; Gen. James Hecker, Commander of United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa; and Gen. Birame Diop of Senegal, Military Advisor in the United Nations Department of Peace Operations.

During the Symposium, Maj Gen Kalaluka engaged in strategic discussions with Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hajem, Chief of Staff of the Tunisian Air Force, Air Force Commanders from Egypt, Botswana, and Malawi. He also met Brig Gen Geoffrey Weiss from the U.S, Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs (SAF/IA).

Meanwhile, a unique feature of the Symposium was the tour of Tunisia’s civil-rated education and training facilities that added colour to the event. The delegation explored opportunities for cooperation in training and certification, even for civilian students.

Maj Gen Kalaluka also joined other delegates, Air Chiefs and their representatives, on a social visit to Djerba, exploring its rich archaeological sites recognized by UNESCO.

The Chiefs also flew to two Tunisian Air Bases to tour them and observe field training while others at the conference visited the Tunisian Air Force Academy.

The Symposium, which focused on critical discussions and decisions for the future of African Air Forces, was Chaired by Tunisian Air Force Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Mohamed El Hajem and United States Air Forces Europe and United States Air Forces Africa (USAFE/AFAF) Commander Gen James B Becker.

The AACS 2024 served as a platform for member states to exchange experiences, explore cooperation avenues, and enhance support for air operations across Africa; laying a foundation for future collaboration.

As Zambia prepares to host AACS 2025, the AAAF is urged to continue networking and seeking opportunities for collective action in advancing air capabilities and security across the continent.

Zambia Air Force