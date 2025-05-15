ZAMBIA AIRPORTS CORPORATION DEFENDS DISMISSAL OF FORMER SECURITY MANAGER



The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited has defended the dismissal of its former manager Paul Kasonde who sued the corporation, seeking damages for unfair dismissal following an incident where former President Edgar Lungu was cleared at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport without full security screening.





In its defence filed on 7 May 2025 before the Lusaka High Court, the corporation submits that Mr. Kaonde’s appointment as manager of aviation security was renewed in February 2024 for a further 3-year term but ended with his summary dismissal on 10 February 2025 after a disciplinary process.





According to the corporation, Mr. Kasonde was charged with failing to report a serious security breach that occurred on 19 January 2025, when both the former president and former first lady passed through the archway metal detector without undergoing comprehensive screening.





Following his dismissal, Mr. Kasonde appealed, but the appeal committee upheld the original ruling, finding that established reporting protocols had been breached.





The Zambia Airports Corporation maintains that the disciplinary proceedings conformed to its grievance procedure and disciplinary code, 2022, and that there was sufficient material evidence to justify dismissal.





The Corporation has since appealed to the Lusaka High Court to dismiss Mr. Kasonde’s claim for K5.5 million in contract value and damages, arguing that no further relief is owed.



PN