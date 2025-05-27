ZAMBIA AMONG OVER NINE COUNTRIES PARTICIPATING IN THE SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT SYMPOSIUM IN SOUTH AFRICA





ZAMBIA is among over nine countries invited by the South African Government to participate in the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa 2025, which commenced today.





The symposium aims to bring together key stakeholders, experts, and decision-makers in infrastructure development.



Uganda, Ghana, the Kingdom of Swaziland, the Kingdom of Lesotho, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Zambia among others





Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo, who will join other ministers from the invited countries, has arrived in Cape Town for the symposium, which will run until May 27, 2025.





The symposium will showcase infrastructure investment opportunities in both South Africa and the African continent to foster regional cooperation and integration, as envisioned by the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa.





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the symposium on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with numerous panel and technical discussions arranged for the ministers from various countries, in which Mr. Sialubalo will participate.



M&D