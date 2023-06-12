ZAMBIA AND ANGOLA TO CONNECT CROSS BORDER TERRESTRIAL OPTIC FIBRE BACKBONE NETWORKS THIS MONTH

Angola and Zambia have reaffirmed their commitment towards digital transformation for the mutual benefit of both countries through the signing of an historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The MOU was signed by the Minister Responsible for ICT of Angola Hon Mario Augusto da Silva Oliveira and his Zambian counterpart, Honourble Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science during the official opening ceremony of the ANGOTIC – Angola ICT Forum 2023 which was presided over by His Excellency Joao Lourence, the President of the Republic of Angola.

HE Lawrence Chalungumana Ambassador to Angola for Zambia was also in attendance to witness the signing of the MOU and reaffirmed the commitment of both nations towards technological advancement.

The Honourable Ministers responsible for ICT from Zambia and Angola came together to sign this important agreement, emphasizing their countries’ shared vision for inclusive digital transformation that leverages on innovative solutions and new technologies for social economic development.

The MOU paves the way for enhanced collaboration in key areas, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, space technology and the establishment of direct cross border optic fibre backbone connectivity between the two countries which is scheduled to happen this month.

Honourable Mutati was accompanied by a delegation of public as well as private sector stakeholders in the ICT sub-sector.

Honourable Felix Mutati said, “this landmark agreement reflects the determination of both Angola and Zambia to leverage the power of ICT to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and improve the lives of citizens.

Under the MOU, Angola and Zambia will work closely on the development and deployment of advanced technologies, harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence and satellite technology for social and economic advancement.

Angola has launched its own satellite called Angosat 2, is also connected to the transatlantic fibre optic cable system and has attained excess internet capacity which Zambia looks forward to leveraging.

The signing of this MOU marks an important milestone in the collaborative journey of Angola and Zambia, emphasizing their shared commitment to harnessing the power of ICT for the mutual benefit of both countries and the region as a whole.

By forging stronger ties and embracing digital innovation, Angola and Zambia are poised to unlock new possibilities and build a prosperous future.

Issued on 12th June, 2023 Luanda Angola

By Lawrence Chalungumana

Ambassador of Zambia to Angola

Felix Chipota Mutati