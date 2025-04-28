ZAMBIA AND CHINA STRENGTHEN ECONOMIC TIES THROUGH PARTNERSHIP

Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, MP, recently met with Chinese Assistant Minister of Commerce, Tang Wenhong, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and implementing the China-Africa Ten Point Plan.

This meeting follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s successful trip to China for the FOCAC Summit.

Hon. Mulenga expressed gratitude for China’s commitments in Zambia, including the upgrade of the TAZARA rail line and partnership in revamping Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe.

The revamped Mulungushi Textiles mill is expected to employ approximately 500 local people once operational, contributing to the government’s efforts to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities.

The Chinese government’s investment in Zambia is substantial, with over $5 billion invested in various projects as of 2024. This investment underscores the strong bilateral relations between Zambia and China, with a focus on mutual benefit and growth.

The partnership between Zambia and China continues to thrive, driving economic development and promoting economic diversification.

The revival of Mulungushi Textiles is a significant step towards revitalizing Zambia’s industrial sector, and with China’s support, Zambia is poised to harness the potential of its textile industry, creating new opportunities for economic growth and development. This collaboration highlights the commitment of both nations to work together for economic prosperity