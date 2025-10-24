ZAMBIA AND MALAWI SIGN MAIZE SUPPLY AGREEMENT VALUED AT $77 MILLION





23rd October,2025- The Government of republic of Zambia wishes to inform the nation and the general public that a maize supply agreement has been successfully concluded and signed with the Government of the Republic of Malawi, through its National Food Reserve Agency.





The contract, valued at Seventy-Seven Million United States Dollars ($77 million), is for the export of Two Hundred Thousand (200,000) metric tonnes of maize grain from Zambia to Malawi.





The signing of the agreement took place in Lilongwe, Malawi, and follows a recent telephone conversation between the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, and his counterpart His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi.





This bilateral engagement demonstrates the shared commitment of both Heads of States to strengthening regional cooperation in addressing pressing challenges such as food insecurity.





The contract was signed by Mr. Justin Chuunka, Executive Director of the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) of Zambia, and Mr. George Macheka, Executive Director of the National Food Reserve Agency of Malawi.





The event was officially witnessed by Mr. Rueben Mtolo, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Zambia, and Ms. Rosa Fatch Mbilizi, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development of the Republic of Malawi.





And Speaking during the signing ceremony Mr. Mtolo reaffirmed the Zambian Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and food security efforts within the region.





He stated that Zambia stands ready to actualise the directive given by the two Heads of State, adding that the Government is pleased to collaborate with Malawi in the spirit of regional solidarity and development.





Mr Mtolo further commended the Government of Malawi for prioritising the fight against hunger and food insecurity and emphasised that the maize to be exported would be drawn from the Eastern Province, specifically Chipata, to reduce transport distances and costs, while at the same time boosting economic activity in the Country.





And Ms Rosa Fatch Mbilizi expressed profound appreciation to the Government and people of Zambia for responding favourably and promptly to Malawi’s request for strategic maize support.





She noted that the new administration of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has prioritised the urgent need to address food insecurity through several key strategic interventions, including intensified irrigated winter cropping, the promotion of climate-resilient crops, and the establishment of critical bilateral partnerships.





Ms Mbilizi underscored the significance of the maize procurement deal with Zambia in stabilising the national food supply in the face of adverse climatic conditions and growing demand for staple commodities in that country.





The Government of the Republic of Zambia recognises that this agreement brings multiple socio-economic benefits to its citizens.





The operationalisation of this export contract will also stimulate economic activity and it solidifies Zambia’s position as a key player in promoting regional food security, economic cooperation, and diplomatic engagement within the Southern African region.





The Ministry of Agriculture assures the nation that the Food Reserve Agency will execute this contract without compromising domestic food security.





The Agency will continue to uphold its mandate to safeguard Zambia’s strategic food reserves while ensuring that the country fulfils its regional obligations with efficiency and integrity.



Issued by:

(ORIGINAL COPY SIGNED)

Balewa Zyuulu

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Agriculture