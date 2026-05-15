Zambia and other countries positioned for major economic boost as France President, Macron pledges €23bn investment in Africa





By: Pulse Ghana



The Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi highlighted a shift toward investment-led partnerships in Africa, with Emmanuel Macron promoting a new France-Africa economic model focused on trade and development.





The Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi brought together African leaders and global investors to promote a shift from aid-based relations to investment-driven economic partnerships.





French President Emmanuel Macron used the summit to push a “partnership of equals” model focused on trade, innovation, infrastructure and private-sector growth across Africa.





The summit reflects France’s effort to rebuild influence in Africa amid rising competition from global powers and shifting political relations on the continent.





France’s decision to commit €23 billion in investments across Africa is expected to create fresh opportunities for Zambia in areas including energy, infrastructure, technology and industrial development as African countries position themselves to benefit from new foreign partnerships.





French President Emmanuel Macron announced the investment package during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, where African leaders and international investors gathered to discuss trade, financing and economic cooperation across the continent.