ZAMBIA AND TANZANIA CALL FOR CEASEFIRE IN DRC



Zambia and Tanzania have called on the warring parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to agree on a ceasefire and cease hostilities.





The two countries are concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.





In a communique issued at the just-ended 3rd Session of the Zambia – Tanzania Joint Permanent Commission held in Livingstone from 24th to 28th February 2025, the two countries commended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) for convening the first-ever Joint Summit of Heads of State and Government on 8th February 2025 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, aimed at restoring peace and stability and finding a lasting solution in the DRC.





The Commission echoed calls for a ceasefire by the warring parties and dialogue by all stakeholders to find an amicable solution to the prevailing conflict.



The Commission affirmed its support to the efforts by the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, noting that the United Republic of Tanzania was the Chairperson, while the Republic of Zambia was the Outgoing Chairperson.





The five-day Joint Permanent Commission also reviewed matters of security interest, especially transnational organized crimes, including smuggling, illegal migration, terrorism, human and drug trafficking, as well as cyber security.



The commission also looked at other security matters such as the weaponisation of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and space assets, and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which has remained a source of concern.





In this regard, the Commission agreed to continue cooperating and devising new strategies aimed at addressing these security threats and other vulnerabilities.





The Zambian delegation was led by Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, accompanied by Acting Minister of Defence Douglas Siakalima, Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Haamaundu, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Acting Permanent Secretary Mr. Goodson Sinyenga and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Mathews Jere.





The Tanzanian delegation was led by the Minister of Defence and National Service Hon. Dr. Stergomena Tax, MP, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Geophrey Pinda, Ministry of Defence and National Service Permanent Secretary Faraji Mnyepe, Ministry of Home Affairs Deputy Permanent Secretary Maduhu Kazi, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Deputy Permanent Secretary Lucy Kabyemera and Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Zambia Lt Gen Mathew Mkingule.