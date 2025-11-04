ZAMBIA AND TANZANIA STRENGTHEN BILATERAL TIES



President Hakainde Hichilema’s presence at the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been widely recognized as a pivotal step in enhancing the strong relationship between Zambia and Tanzania.





In a statement, Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, highlighted that President Hichilema’s participation not only reflected the solid bond between the two nations but also reaffirmed their shared commitment to cooperation.





Mulenga emphasized the critical importance of economic collaboration, noting that the flow of cargo and goods is essential to both countries’ economies.





He also acknowledged recent challenges caused by disruptions to truck movements into Zambia, underlining the urgent need for increased cooperation to overcome these issues.





The Minister welcomed President Hichilema’s advocacy for open dialogue and roundtable discussions, seeing it as a constructive approach to resolving bilateral challenges.





He stressed that President Hichilema’s diplomatic efforts will contribute to regional stability and drive economic growth.





“Through sustained dialogue and partnership, Zambia and Tanzania can deepen their economic relationship and pursue sustainable development,” Mr. Mulenga stated.





The Minister further reaffirmed that the enduring commitment of both countries to regional integration and collaboration lays a strong foundation for achieving their mutual economic ambitions.

