ZAMBIA AND ZIMBABWE DEEPEN ENERGY COOPERATION DURING BILATERAL TALKS



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Zambia and Zimbabwe have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector following high-level talks held on 10th September 2025 in Harare, Zimbabwe.





The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Mid-Term Review of the 18th Session of the Zambia–Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), a key bilateral platform for advancing mutual interests between the two countries.





Zambia was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, and the Minister of Energy, Hon. Peter Chikote. Zimbabwe was represented by its Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Hon. Professor Amon Murwira.





The meeting centered on identifying practical strategies to improve energy collaboration, with particular emphasis on cross-border power trade, infrastructure development, and joint investment opportunities. Both parties underscored the importance of enhancing energy efficiency and security as a catalyst for economic growth and regional integration.





Speaking after the talks, the ministers described the engagements as positive and forward-looking, noting that Zambia and Zimbabwe share not only geographical proximity but also a common vision for sustainable energy development.





The two governments pledged to fast-track ongoing projects, including initiatives in hydroelectric power generation and transmission, to ensure that both countries benefit equitably from shared natural resources such as the Zambezi River.





The Mid-Term Review of the JPCC continues to provide a vital framework for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, and infrastructure, with energy emerging as a top priority in the face of rising demand across the region.





By reinforcing cooperation in the energy sector, Zambia and Zimbabwe aim to strengthen bilateral relations while contributing to the broader objectives of regional integration under the Southern African Development Community (SADC).