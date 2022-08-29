ZAMBIA-ANGOLA CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS OVER LOBITO OIL REFINERY

By Michael Kaluba

Government says bilateral discussions between Zambia and Angola to resuscitate the possibility of Zambia owning a stake in the Lobito oil refinery are advancing well as the two governments continue to engage on various details that will enable this to come to fruition.

Government earlier this year announced that it had successfully lobbied Angola to re-open the opportunity for Zambia to own a stake in the Lobito refinery project which will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels oil per day.

In providing an update, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says the two governments have continued to engage through the ministries responsible for energy and oil in the two countries with discussions towards actualizing this development.

Mr. Mulenga explains that he and his energy counterpart Peter Kapala in Angola last week, to further these discussions aimed at ensuring Zambia is guaranteed of consistent access to the supply of petroleum on a preferential basis he adds that once the negotiations and discussions are done, the two country’s will announce the direction the project will take.

PHOENIX NEWS