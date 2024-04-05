Zambia Army Civilian personnel Murdered by wife in Apollo Military Camp

MILITARY CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE MÛRDERED IN APOLLO MILITARY CAMP

In a shocking turn of events, Marcopolo Police Post received a distress call early this morning, reporting a tragic homicide within the confines of Apollo Military Camp. The victim, identified as Mr. Winston Mulenga Kabaso, aged 48, a civilian employee residing at house number LCC 58, was found deceased under suspicious circumstances.

The report was filed by Mr. Martin Daka, aged 50, a Zambia Army Provost Officer residing at house number MC 2B 346, within the same military camp. According to Mr. Daka’s account, Staff Sergeant Chipili Musonda Saviour, aged 45, residing at house LCC 376, alerted him to the discovery of a deceased male along the road leading to the old camp.

Upon immediate investigation, the body was confirmed to be that of Mr. Winston Kabaso Mulenga. Police scenes of crime officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the murder case. The victim exhibited severe injuries, including a cut on the right side of the face, a depressed forehead, and swelling on the back of the head, indicating a violent altercation.

Further examination of the scene revealed blood droplets leading from the site to the victim’s residence. Inside the premises, officers discovered blood stains on various surfaces, including the passage door frame and the kitchen door mat, which was inexplicably found on the roof. Additionally, a pounding stick with blood stains was recovered, further corroborating the violent nature of the incident.

A crucial breakthrough in the investigation came from a juvenile, aged 6, the son of the deceased couple. The child provided vital information indicating that his parents were engaged in a violent altercation the previous night, shedding light on the events leading up to the tragic outcome.

As a result of the gathered evidence and testimonies, Mrs. Agness Mulebi, the wife of the deceased, have been detained in police lawful custody on suspicion of murder. The investigation into this distressing incident is ongoing, with the Zambia Police Service assuring the public that every effort will be made to bring those responsible to justice.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Apollo Military Camp community, prompting concerns about safety and security within the premises. Residents are urged to cooperate fully with authorities as they work tirelessly to uncover the truth behind this heinous crime.

This is according to a press statement by Rae Hamoonga Police Public Relations Officer.

