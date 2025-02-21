Zambia Army Employs Footballer Lydia Shamalima as a Civilian Emplyee.



By Buffalo Reporter



Lusaka



Commander Zambia Army Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele has offered employment to 19 – year- old footballer and Zambia Under 20 Women’s National team player, Lydia Shamalima in the Army as Civilian employee.





Lydia, an orphan who has been struggling to make ends meet and support her 84- year- old grandmother, is a determined young footballer who hopes to play professional football but her dreams almost hit the snag as she had to balance playing football and raising money to support her family and pay rentals.





As an institution, Zambia Army has shown commitment to empowering Zambian youths through the provision of solid platform upon which they can thrive and better their lives.





As a result, the Army has recognised Lydia’s exceptional potential, resilience and determination and has shown pride to offer her a supportive and inclusive work environment that will enable her to blossom, probably something that will help her also excel in her football career.





Lydia who currently plays for ZISD Football Club, has expressed happiness that she is now an employee of the Zambia Army, a development she adds will help her take care of her grandmother and other family members.





“I am extremely happy today that I am now an employee of the Zambia Army, a reputable institution in the country.



Allow me to say thank you to the Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Zyeele for this once in a life time opportunity to serve in the Army as a civilian employee” she said with a smile.





And Zambia Army Deputy Director General of Sports, Commerce and Community Services, Colonel Priscilla Katoba has thanked the Commander Zambia Army for swiftly coming to the aid of the girl.





Col Katoba who is at the same time Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Women’s Representative, reiterated her call to the Corporate World to come in and support women football in the country, stating that Lydia’s case is among many challenges that female footballers face and need to be addressed.





“This is something that is so pleasing I think to everyone, to the Army itself and the country at large. First of all let me appreciate the Commander Zambia Army for coming to the aid of this girl.



I think it’s something that will please the whole nation,” she said.



Lydia has since been enrolled at Chisenga Lumbwe Primary School where she will continue with her Education.