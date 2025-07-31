ZAMBIA ASKS IMF FOR A TIME EXTENSION – AND HERE’S WHY IT MATTERS TO YOU





So, here’s the story. The Zambian government has gone back to the IMF to ask for one more year on that big financial agreement we signed in 2022. You know, the one where they gave us money to help clean up our messy economy? Yeah, that one. It was supposed to end in 2025, but now we’re asking to stretch it up to October 2026.





Why? Simple. Things have been tough.



First, we had that terrible drought. Crops dried. Power became a luxury (and still is). Money became tight. On top of that, the debt we inherited from years back is still hanging over us like a dark cloud. Between 2015 and 2021, Zambia borrowed so much that even breathing felt expensive. So now, we’re still trying to pay back, fix the economy, and keep the lights on—all at once.





That’s why government says, “Ba IMF, give us more time to finish what we started.”



What does this mean in real life?



If you’re a farmer, it means more support is coming your way after the drought.



If you’re a youth hustling in town, it means the kwacha won’t “perform” as much.





If you’re buying cooking oil and unga, it means we’re trying to keep prices stable.



If you’re tired of load shedding, yes, energy is part of the bigger recovery story.





The IMF deal is like being on an eating plan when you’ve been over-indulging for years. It’s not always fun, but it’s what helps you lose the excess and stay healthy in the long run.





So why should you care?



Because if we mess this up, we go back to the days of:



❌No medicines in clinics



❌No jobs being created



❌Prices jumping like a fluffy



❌No one wanting to invest in Zambia (BIG ONE THIS)





But if we stick to the plan (and now with a bit more time), we might just get this thing right.





Nomba umfweni….



We borrowed too much before. Now we’re borrowing time—not more money. Let’s use it well. And please, no more careless spending. We’re still recovering from the last shopping spree.





Let the extension work for the people this time. Not just the suits in offices.

Simplified, spiced and marinated by: Zambian Angle