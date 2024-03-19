ZAMBIA ATTAINS ONION SELF SUFFICIENCY

Zambia National Farmers Union President JERVIS ZIMBA says Zambia is now self sufficient in onion production .

Mr. ZIMBA says the country has not imported the product in the past two years as private farmers have increased their production thereby satisfying the local market.

Speaking at Damust Farm in Mkushi District when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA inspected the planting of onions on an 80 hectare farm, Mr. ZIMBA thanked government for not allowing the importation of onions.

He said government’s support has helped farmers to increase production.

And, Agriculture Minister REUBEN MTOLO said the focus will now shift to rice in an effort to make the country an exporter of the commodity.

Mr. MTOLO said the wetlands of Western, Luapula and Northern Provinces will be utilized to increase production for rice.

And President HICHILEMA said youths must venture into agriculture as it is a profitable business.

President HICHILEMA said young people must not rush to white collar jobs because agriculture has all they need.

ZNBC