ZAMBIA ATTRACTS A WAVE OF HIGH-PROFILE VISITORS



It seems Zambia is fast becoming the place everyone wants to be. Within the last few days, the nation has had visits from billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, celebrated entrepreneur Tony Elumelu, the President of Israel Mr Isaac Herzog, US President’s son Donald Trump Jr, European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships Mr. Jozef Sikela. And now, the Premier of China, Mr. Li Qiang, is also set to visit Zambia.





This growing list of influential visitors is a clear sign of the rising global interest in Zambia’s potential.

From investment opportunities to diplomatic partnerships, the world is paying attention. These high-profile visits reflect the strong reputation Zambia continues to build on the international stage.