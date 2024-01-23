Zambia beats Morocco in Ivory Coast!

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga yesterday scored a hat trick to help a team of Zambian journalists to a 4-3 victory against Moroccan fans in a friendly match in San Pedro.



The two teams played a six-a-side game that saw the Zambian team led by captain Kamanga outshine the Moroccans that combined with hosts Ivory Coast.

National Youth Development Council (NYDC) Media officer Tobias Phiri fired Zambia in front with a sublime finish after he had benefited from Mast Newspapers Reporter Darious Kapembwa, who made a good run beating his marker before releasing Phiri for the goal

Morocco responded four minutes later but their celebrations were cut short as Kamanga restored Zambia’s lead with a fine finish off a crown TV reporter Victoria Linosi’s cross.

The goal gave Zambia confidence as the bench led by Robinson Kunda of Zambia Daily Mail, Times of Zambia’s Elias Chipepo, and Award-winning sports writer Godfrey Dube from News Diggers went into frenzy celebrations.



Morocco proved that they were not a simple walk in the park as they again brought parity but Diamond TVs Nchimunya Ngandu was on hand to deliver a flawless pass to Kamnaga who converted with ease, shocking the watching crowd who could not tally his skill to his age.

Coming from behind, Morocco again equalized but a third goal from Kamanga delivered the final nail in the coffin to confirm Zambia’s victory in the social encounter.



Zambians will be looking forward to the Chipolopolo boys replicating the result in the 2023 AfCON Group F encounter against Morocco on Wednesday.



Zambia still stands a chance to progress to the next round of the tournament if they draw a win against Morocco while Tanzania, who have no point at all and are already eliminated take to the tuff on the same day against Congo DR.

Morocco has 4 points while Zambia and Congo DR have two points each.



All three top teams in the group stand a chance to progress to the next round of the competition as they have only played two games each, Morocco topping the list with 4 points.