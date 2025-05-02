ZAMBIA BLEEDS-23,000 NEW HIV INFECTIONS, 670 CHILDREN DEFILED, 29 MURDERED IN THREE MONTHS



Zambia is bleeding not from the wounds of war, but from a brutal, silent war raging within homes, schools, clinics, and on the streets.



A nation once full of hope now reels under the staggering weight of 23,000 new HIV infections in 2024 and an alarming 11,177 gender-based violence (GBV) cases recorded in just the first quarter of 2025. Among them, 29 souls have been silenced through murder.



Worst of all, 670 innocent children some too young to speak were defiled.



These aren’t just statistics. They are shattered lives. They are girls robbed of innocence, boys burdened with trauma, mothers grieving murdered daughters, and families torn apart in silence and shame.



At a recent National Consultation Meeting on the Global AIDS Strategy 2026-2031, Acting Minister of Health Douglas Sykalima announced that adolescents and young people account for over one-third of the new HIV infections. In a country where 11.5% of the population is already living with HIV, this surge among the youth is a red flag flapping violently in the face of national conscience.



“The New Dawn Government remains committed to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” Mr. Sykalima declared, pointing to the commendable achievement of the 96-98-97 HIV targets. But these numbers, however impressive, are rendered hollow by the piercing reality on the ground new infections continue to rise, and young lives continue to be exposed and infected, often through violence and rape.



Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service reports a grim and growing epidemic of its own, GBV. The 11,177 cases in just three months mark a sickening increase from the 9,700 during the same period in 2024.



Behind these numbers are bruised faces, broken bones, and bloodied bodies. And the youngest victims 670 children defiled by predators in what should have been safe spaces: homes, schools, communities.



Where is the outrage? Where is the protection? Where is the justice?

UN Resident Coordinator Beatrice Muatali lauded Zambia’s efforts but stated plainly, “more must be done”. Director-General of the National AIDS Council, Kebby Musokotwane, pledged continued collaboration. But the time for pledges has passed. These numbers scream for action.



Every statistic here is a scar on the nation’s soul. Until the killers are prosecuted, the rapists jailed, and the silence shattered, Zambia will continue to mourn its own children alive, infected, violated, or buried.



This is not just a crisis. This is a national emergency. And it is time Zambia treated it as such.



May 1, 2025

©️ KUMWESU