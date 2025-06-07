ZAMBIA, BOTSWANA PLAN STRATEGIC RAIL LINK TO BOOST REGIONAL INTEGRATION





Kasane, Botswana – Zambia and Botswana have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through the development of the Mosetse-Kazungula-Livingstone Rail-Link Project, a major railway initiative aimed at linking the two neighbouring countries and strengthening economic ties across Southern Africa.





Zambia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Frank Tayali, speaking at the first Joint Ministerial Committee Meeting held in Kasane, said the Zambian government stands ready to provide strategic direction for the project, which is currently in the feasibility study phase.





“This project is a game-changer. It is not just about a railway line, but about deepening cooperation, opening trade routes, and building the future of transport infrastructure across the SADC region,” said Hon. Tayali. “We are committed to seeing this through, and our strategic input will ensure meaningful progress.”





The proposed railway line will span approximately 430 kilometres, connecting Mosetse in Botswana to Livingstone in Zambia via the Kazungula Bridge. Both countries have pledged to co-finance the feasibility study, a sign of their shared commitment to the long-term vision of regional integration and economic development.





Botswana’s Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon. Noah Salakae, emphasized the broader vision of the project, stating that Botswana looks forward to a study that will not only address logistics and trade potential, but also lay out a clear traffic development strategy that promotes regional integration.





“The success of this project will hinge on our ability to coordinate and plan for the future. This rail link must not only serve Zambia and Botswana, but become a strategic artery for the entire SADC region,” Hon. Salakae said.





The Mosetse-Kazungula-Livingstone railway is expected to enhance cross-border trade, reduce transport costs, and provide an efficient alternative route for moving goods between Southern and Central Africa.





The meeting in Kasane marks a major step forward in the realization of this long-envisioned project, setting the tone for deeper collaboration and shared infrastructure development between the two nations.



