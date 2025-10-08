ZAMBIA BRACES FOR NEAR-NORMAL RAINS WITH POCKETS OF ABOVE-AVERAGE FALLS





By Canaan Siame



The Zambia Meteorological Department has forecast a near-normal 2025/2026 rain season, with increased chances of above-normal rainfall during the peak months of December, January, and February.





The Department says the season will be influenced by a neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) expected to shift toward a weak La Niña, and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which may delay the onset of rains in northeastern parts of the country.





The rainy season is expected to begin in October across Northwestern and Luapula Provinces, as well as eastern Copperbelt, Northern, and northern Western Province, while most other regions will likely see the onset in November.





Meanwhile, the forecast indicates that normal to above-normal rainfall is expected in Western, Southern, Lusaka, Luapula, and Northern Provinces, while Copperbelt, Muchinga, and parts of Central and Eastern Provinces are likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall, with intermittent dry spells anticipated across the country.





