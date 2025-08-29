ZAMBIA 🇿🇲 CAN STILL QUALIFY FOR THE 2026 WORLDCUP



By Uncle Philip Banda



The dream of seeing Chipolopolo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still alive. Despite a slow start to the qualifiers, Zambia currently sits third in CAF Group E with 6 points, trailing Tanzania on 9 and group leaders Morocco on 15.





At first glance, the road may look tough, but the qualification format offers Zambia a genuine lifeline.



The FIFA Qualification Rules



According to FIFA’s qualification structure for the 2026 World Cup in Africa:





Only the group winner qualifies directly for the finals.



The runner-up may still qualify by advancing to the second round, where the best-performing runners-up from across all groups will contest for a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.





This means that Zambia’s fight is far from over.



WHAT ZAMBIA 🇿🇲 NEED TO DO



The math is simple — Zambia must win all their remaining fixtures. This would not only close the gap with Tanzania but also apply pressure on Morocco, who are yet to be mathematically assured of an early ticket.





With Congo’s earlier suspension and subsequent reinstatement, Zambia’s chances have been reshaped, and victories against them, as well as against Niger and Tanzania, could prove decisive.





Chipolopolo has shown flashes of brilliance, and with the return of key players like Fashion Sakala boosting the squad, the dream is very much possible. Winning all the remaining games would at least secure a runner-up spot and according to FIFA’s rules, that still gives Zambia a chance at the World Cup through the play-offs.





As the campaign continues, one thing remains clear: Zambia is not out. With determination, consistency, and unity, Chipolopolo can still rise and book a historic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



So let’s not rule Zambia out, as the battle is still on!