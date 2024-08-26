ZAMBIA CHAMBER OF MINES CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO INCLUDE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND LATEST TECHNOLOGY IN TEVET CURRICULUM



25 August 2024



The Zambia Chamber of Mines has asked government to include Artificial Intelligence and other latest technological advancement in the TEVET curriculum.



Zambia Chamber of Mines Vice President Charles Sakanya says the mining sector has advanced and has incorporated many new technologies which need to be taught at craft and skills levels.



Mr. Sakanya, who is also Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, says the training of artisans and other professionals at TEVETA level needs to incorporate latest technologies which are being used in the mining sector.



Speaking when Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati held a meeting with the Zambia Chamber of Mines in Kitwe to seek support for Zambia hosting the World Skills Africa Competition in Livingstone in April 2025, Mr. Sakanya said artisans need to get latest skills for them to be relevant in a field that now employs artificial intelligence to do exploration and targeted aerial mapping of minerals.



And Zambia Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer Sokwani Chilembo says Zambia has a deficit of artisans and the revision of the TEVET curriculum presents an opportunity for the sector to train more artisans.



Mr. Chilembo said skills should be given upto degree levels to broaden the knowledge of youths who attain such trainings.



He also announced that the Zambia Chamber of Mines will partner with the government to prepare Zambian participants ahead of the World Skills Africa Competition to be hosted in Livingstone in April 2025.



Mr. Chilembo said the competition will expose Zambian youths to the world and help them compete with their peers.



Meanwhile, Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati said government is revising the TEVET Act in order to make the curriculum more competent based.



Mr. Mutati called on the Mining Sector to include it’s input in the revision to ensure that latest trends in the sector are incorporated in training schools.



He also revealed that governor wants to raise K60 million from the private sector to successfully host the World Skills Africa Competition in April 2025.



Mr. Mutati said over 1,500 participants from across Africa are expected in Livingstone during the event to be held at the Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering Studies (LIBES) from 7 to 12 April 2025.



Mr. Mutati asked the Zambia Chamber of Mines to partner with government and also attach some Zambian participants to mines where their skills can be perfected.



Mr. Mutati was accompanied to the meeting by World Skills Zambia Project Manager Precious Lisulo.