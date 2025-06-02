ZAMBIA COMMITS TO WTO FISHERIES SUBSIDIES AGREEMENT



Zambia has committed to ratify the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies which aims to curb harmful fishing subsidies.





Since its adoption at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) on 17th June 2022, over 90 WTO members have ratified the Agreement which needs 1-hundred and 11 ratifications from WTO member countries to enter into force.





This came to light when Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango held a meeting with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva, Switzerland where the Vice-president is attending this year’s Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) convened by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) from 2nd to 6th June, 2025.





And speaking shortly after the meeting, Mrs Nalumango expressed hope to see some agreements on issues of subsidies particularly in agriculture because some stakeholders such as Least Development Countries have lamented with the manner in which subsidies are currently being applied.





She has described the short meeting as impactful and has taken note of what Dr Okonjo said and she remains resolute that some of the issues can be implemented.



Meanwhile Mrs Nalumango has assured that Zambia is poised to move in a new direction regarding the issue of critical minerals.





She says Zambia will prioritize the aspect of value addition so that jobs are kept within the country as opposed to allowing minerals being exported in their raw form and yet import finished products at exorbitant prices.





The Vice President says the time has come for Africa to trade within itself because the continent has the capability, capacity and products hence the need to work on the policy that makes it work through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





And Dr Okonjo says the WTO holds Zambia in high esteem for its critical approach on mineral deals with the global market that focusses on adding value and creating jobs for locals.





She has also expressed delight that Zambia has committed to be among the 1-hundred and 11 countries that will ratify the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.



